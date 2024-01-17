Safehold’s Marcos Alvarado Jumps to Sixth Street Partners

A major player in commercial real estate is on the move.

Marcos Alvarado, who most recently served as president and chief investment officer at Safehold (SAFE), has joined Sixth Street Partners, a global investment firm with more than $75 billion assets under management. In his new role, Alvarado will serve as partner and head of U.S. real estate, and will head up the Sixth Street Real Estate investment platform and work closely with Julian Salisbury, Sixth Street’s co-chief investment officer.

Alvarado has a start date of Feb. 1.

In a statement, Alvarado described Sixth Street as an outlier in the industry and one whose investing platform allows it to be “a significant force” in global commercial real estate capital markets.

“I am thrilled to join this highly experienced team and work alongside them to help develop creative solutions for real estate asset owners, while expanding the depth and breadth of our real estate business,” he said.

Alvarado comes to Sixth Street after nearly a decade at Safehold, where he specialized in ground leases and oversaw a $6 billion investing portfolio. Prior to joining Safehold, Alvarado served as Cadre’s head of acquisitions and business operations and as Starwood Capital’s managing director.

Michael Muscolino, co-founder and partner at Sixth Street, said in a statement that Alvarado’s experience will fit nicely with his firm’s ethos of investing in global real estate trends across different market cycles.

“Having known Marcos a long time from shared past investments, we’re glad to be teamed up with him again as we increase our focus on offering scaled solutions to property owners navigating changing secular trends and a volatile interest rate environment,” said Muscolino.

Alvarado has more than 20 years of experience in capital markets. Prior to joining Starwood Capital in 2008, he served as a vice president of Lehman Brothers Global Real Estate Group, and began his career at Morgan Stanley (MS). He is a graduate of Dartmouth University.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com