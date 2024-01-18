Features
New York City

REBNY Reboot: Navigating New York Real Estate’s Pivotal Moment in 2024

Analyzing REBNY's Role in Shaping New York's Real Estate Amid Political and Economic Shifts

January 18, 2024
JERSEY CITY, NJ - JANUARY 6: The skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center is reflected on the top of a monument as the sun rises in New York City on January 6, 2024, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)


Dive into the challenges and opportunities facing New York’s real estate industry in a post-pandemic era with our latest podcast episode, featuring Max Gross, Brian Pascus and Tom Acitelli. From the significance of the Real Estate Board of New York’s annual gala and its symbolic return to form, to the intricate weave of state and federal policies impacting housing and development, this episode is a treasure trove of insights. With a special focus on the 2024 presidential election and its potential impact on commercial real estate, our expert guests unravel the complexities of an industry at a pivotal moment. Whether you’re an industry professional or just fascinated by the interplay of politics, policy and urban development, this episode is a must-listen for anyone looking to understand the pulse of New York’s real estate sector.

