Newmark (NMRK) has added another broker from a rival firm to help scale its newly launched New York Private Capital Group, Commercial Observer has learned..

Robert Ferman will be joining Newmark to help spearhead its Brooklyn investment sales efforts after three and a half years at Marcus & Millichap (MMI), Commercial Observer has learned. Ferman marks the latest hire for the brokerage’s private capital group, formed in November and co-headed by Brett Siegel and Dan O’Brien.

Ferman is due to start his new position in Newmark’s Manhattan office next week, three months after O’Brien arrived at the brokerage giant following a nearly five-year stint at Cushman & Wakefield as executive managing director. Ferman will work closely covering the Brooklyn market with Caroline Hodes, who also left C&W to become director of Newmark’s private capital group last fall.

“What’s really appealing about Newmark is that they’re bringing an institutional level of knowledge to the private capital areas of up Brooklyn and the sub-$100 million investment sales areas,” Ferman said. “There isn’t very much knowledge in this space right now and it’s going to be very interesting to bring in a team that’s highly capable and highly specialized with that expertise in focusing on these types of transactions.”

At Marcus & Millichap, Ferman led the firm’s multifamily investment sales business in Downtown Brooklyn and closed more than 20 deals at more than $100 million in origination volume. He was Marcus & Millichap’s top associate multifamily producer in New York City.

The private capital group works in close collaboration with Newmark’s Institutional Investment Group led by Doug Harmon and Adam Spies, co-heads of U.S. Capital Markets. Both O’Brien and Hodes worked alongside Harmon and Spies at C&W before they departed for Newmark in early 2023.

“Their institutional backgrounds are massively incentivizing for me to work with them and understand and learn how they deal with more institutional clients,” said Ferman about the appeal of working under Harmon and Spies.

Ferman said his long-term goal is for Newmark’s New York Private Capital Group to be the “household name” for investment sales in the $5 million to $100 million range. He will be focusing on investment sales transactions in southern Brooklyn, western Brooklyn and Downtown Brooklyn across all property sectors.

Officials at Newmark and Marcus & Millichap didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

