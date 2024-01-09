Lee & Associates’ Kate Jordan Takes Over as President of NAIOP Maryland

NAIOP Maryland has named Kate Jordan, a principal of Lee & Associates in Maryland, as the new president of the 400-member trade organization, which represents the interests of the commercial real estate industry throughout the state.

Jordan replaced John Hermann, a vice president at COPT Defense Properties, after his two-year term expired at the beginning of 2024.

“NAIOP Maryland has played an extremely significant role in the evolution of my professional career and, together with an extremely strong and diverse group of officers and board of directors, I am anxious to tackle the ongoing challenges faced by the commercial real estate industry,” Jordan told Commercial Observer.

“Commercial real estate provides places for companies to operate and employees to work and is a substantial driver of and contributor to Maryland’s growing economy.”

Jordan joined Lee & Associates in 2013 and currently focuses on industrial leasing and sales. Over her career, she has leased and sold more than 3 million square feet of buildings.

NAIOP Maryland also named Sean Doordan, an executive vice president at St. John Properties, as its president-elect to take over for Jordan in 2026. The trade group also named investment manager Christopher Nevin of First National Bank as treasurer.

With more than 400 members, NAIOP Maryland consists of commercial real estate development companies and professionals engaged with affiliated service companies, including the architectural, brokerage, construction, interior design and legal industries.

“The projects created by our members are integral in making the lives of Maryland’s residents more comfortable and productive,” Jordan said. “Our industry remains sensitive to the impact our projects have on the local environment, and we work diligently to deliver sites that are significantly better for the environment than when the development process started.”

