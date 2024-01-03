The future home of the UCLA Research Park.
Los Angeles

After $700M Sale, UCLA Transforming Westside Pavilion Into Research Park

By Greg Cornfield
From left to right: Greg Freedman, Daniel Lebensohn and Eric Edidin.
New York City

Distressed Investing Is in BH3’s DNA

By Cathy Cunningham
TailoredSpace coworking
Los Angeles

Citing Demand, TailoredSpace to Open Eight SoCal CoWorking Locations in 2024

By Nick Trombola