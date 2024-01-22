In today’s market, tenants are faced with the challenge of finding office space that appeals to their employees, provides access to amenities, and offers flexibility as their companies evolve. As businesses throughout the corporate world wrestle with the question of how best to utilize their space in the wake of our current hybrid work reality, owners like Taconic Partners find that the solution is to design office space that presents companies with everything they need from the moment they walk in the door

To that end, the company’s 15-story building at 817 Broadway is offering contemporary, fully-furnished, 10,000-square-foot pre-builts in a distinct setting.

“In this post-pandemic era, every tenant is looking for office space that provides them with opportunities to collaborate that work from home just can’t offer. These pre-builts are for companies looking for truly move-in-ready space,” said George Tsapelas, Senior Vice President, Development, Taconic Partners. “Designed with a hospitality-infused aesthetic, they are fully furnished and connected, so tenants can move right in and get to work. The building’s central location makes it convenient for tenants commuting from any location.”

Tenants of the pre-builts at 817 Broadway enjoy Class A amenities including 12’ ceilings; a sweeping, 4,000-square-foot WiFi-equipped rooftop with 360º views of the New York City skyline; a bike room; and a fully-modernized lobby with 24/7 security.

The offices themselves offer panoramic views and direct sunlight on all four sides thanks to oversized windows, as well as flexible designs intended to facilitate both the need for total concentration and the desire for teamwork.

“Investment management, venture capital, and financial services companies want to be headquartered in a building that echoes and reinforces their distinct corporate cultures. With 817, you get all the charms of a historic building and the modern touches of a new building,” said Tsapelas. “From the moment you enter the lobby, 817 has an exclusive, boutique feel, and at the same time is perfectly integrated into the neighborhood in which it is located. The building’s ornate exterior was faithfully restored and is complemented by modern additions, such as new storefronts and windows. It was conceived to appeal to companies looking to attract and retain creative talent. So the building’s restored facade celebrates its history, while the building provides completely modern office spaces. It’s the best of both worlds.”

“Union Square offers what the overwhelming majority of office workers want but can’t always get,” said Tsapelas. “It’s a professional community within stylish spaces combined with immediate access to fun, and the area is packed with destination restaurants and neighborhood eateries including Gramercy Tavern, ABC Kitchen, and Rezdora. Whole Foods is a tremendous amenity to have nearby, and The Strand bookstore is a New York institution.”

The presence of the new 817 Broadway in the neighborhood has been transformative, as companies that normally would have looked southward toward FiDi are instead recognizing the unmatched vitality of Union Square.

“This neighborhood is a crossroads for companies in venture capital, technology, media, and fashion, and these are the tenants we appeal to most,” said Tsapelas. “This building has put Union Square on the map as a magnet for venture capital firms and investment managers.”

All of these factors combine to make 817 Broadway a top consideration for members of the investment community looking for a new headquarters.

“This building is a place where people want to come to work,” said Tsapelas. “It assists with talent recruiting and retention by having one of the easiest and shortest commutes from where young, educated workers actually live. It’s as simple as that – be in a place where your workforce wants to be.”