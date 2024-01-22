Jed Walentas speaks at REBNY's 124th annual gala.
Politics & Real Estate
New York City

REBNY Gala Brings Strong Words From Hochul, Adams

By Mark Hallum and Brian Pascus
Spencer Stouffer.
Players
Washington DC

Transwestern Adds Industry Vet Spencer Stouffer to Head NoVA Leasing

By Keith Loria
CBRE’s multifamily metrics report for the fourth quarter of 2023 has been released.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
National

A Tumultuous Multifamily Market Starts to Reach Consensus on Values

By Brian Pascus