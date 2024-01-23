Jeweler Harry Winston Leases Penthouse Office on West 48th Street

Renowned jeweler Harry Winston will move some operations to a penthouse office with a private roof deck at 6 West 48th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Harry Winston signed a lease for 5,500 square feet on the 12th floor of the Diamond District property, which also has a 3,500-square-foot roof area, according to landlord Elo Organization.

The landlord declined to provide the length of the lease but said the asking rent was $60 per foot for the penthouse and $48 per square foot for the rest of the building.

The jeweler’s flagship location will remain at 701 Fifth Avenue. Harry Winston also has a 23,000-square-foot office at 717 Fifth Avenue, which it leased in 2014 and houses its Hope Foundation and Harry Winston Brilliant Future Charitable program. It’s unclear if Harry Winston will keep the 717 Fifth space.

The new office deal was cut directly with the building’s ownership through its agency, Okada & Company. No other brokers were involved.

“We are truly excited to welcome Harry Winston to 6 West 48th Street in Rockefeller Center and are honored to house such an incredible company in our building,” Christopher Okada, the CEO of Okada & Company, said.

The 66,000-square-foot building at 6 West 48th has a mix of law firms, media companies, and design enterprise tenants.

Founded in 1932 by the son of a jeweler, Harry Winston is known for its unique and sparkly baubles. Winston also became well-known for donating the famous Hope Diamond to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. in 1958.

After Harry died in 1978, the firm continued under his two sons, Ronald and Bruce Winston, until Ronald Winston bought out his brother in 2000. In 2013, the entire firm was sold to the Swatch Group for a reported $750 million.

In 2015, the jeweler’s retail sales expanded from its longtime townhome at 718 Fifth Avenue to 701 Fifth at the St. Regis Hotel. The Winston family still owns the townhouse.

Swatch did not respond to a request for comment.