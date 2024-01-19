CBRE Adds Savills Execs Ben Plaisted and Greg Scheipers to DC Office

Ben Plaisted and Greg Scheipers have joined CBRE (CBRE)’s advisory and transaction services group in Washington, D.C.

The two are joining from Savills, where they worked with local and national occupier clients in transactions totaling millions of square feet across industries including legal, nonprofit, government relations, financial services, technology and government contracting.

In their new roles, the two will similarly advise occupier clients throughout the D.C. metropolitan area and globally.

A 20-year-vet of the industry, Plaisted was most recently co-regional manager of D.C. at Savills, where he co-managed a team of more than 60 brokers in the region and directed the junior broker development program, which focused on recruiting and training diverse college graduates.

“We have long admired CBRE’s culture and are excited about the opportunity to expand our services to clients through their global occupier platform,” Plaisted, who will serve as an executive vice president for CBRE, told Commercial Observer. “We will take time to discover the wide array of resources available at CBRE and then leverage those resources to help occupiers with their office space needs.”

Scheipers will serve as a senior vice president for CBRE. Over the last 13 years with Savills, he has completed more than 1.5 million square feet of transactions and rose to the role of executive managing director.

“Ben and Greg will play a key role in growing our market-leading presence throughout the mid-Atlantic, leveraging our global platform to expand their business and better serve their clients,” Kyle Schoppmann, CBRE’s mid-Atlantic president, said in a prepared statement.

