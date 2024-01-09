Caspi Development offloaded its Financial District office property for $19.6 million to avoid foreclosure, according to property records.

A company tied to Caspi and Mactaggart Family & Partners sold the six-story 74 Broad Street to Nassimi Realty in a deed in lieu of foreclosure sale made public Monday, property records show. The deal was first reported by PincusCo.

We’ve been growing our office and retail portfolio in Manhattan and the other boroughs in the past few years,” Kevin Nassimi, vice president of Nassimi Realty, said in a statement. “We have faith in the New York City office market and look forward to the opportunity.”

Caspi picked up the building between Marketfield and Stone streets for $14.3 million in 2014 and later redeveloped it into a “boutique” office building with spaces ranging from 4,000 to 5,000 square feet, according to property records and Caspi’s website.

However, Capsi defaulted on $17 million in loans and interest and was facing foreclosure from its lender, Pacific Western Bank, in 2022, Crain’s New York reported. Capsi’s lawyer, Neil Miller, denied to Crain’s that the owner was behind on its payments.

“Caspi Development has continued to make monthly debt-service payments. The property was fully leased during COVID and rent relief was extended to tenants,” Miller told Crain’s. “The property is listed for sale through Avison Young.”

And 74 Broad isn’t the only New York property Caspi had to offload recently in a deed in lieu of foreclosure sale.

A separate entity tied to Caspi and Mactaggart sold 134 Broadway in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to Nassimi for $17.3 million, according to property records and PincusCo.

Caspi bought the six-story Williamsburg office building for $18.9 million in 2019 but also faced a potential foreclosure from Pacific Western in 2022 after the lender said Caspi owed more than $15.3 million in missed payments and interest on its $16.2 million loan, according to court records.

Representatives for Caspi and Mactaggart did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It’s unclear who brokered the sales. A spokesperson for Avison Young did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

