Finance  ·  Refinance
Chicago

Argentic Provides $45M Refi for University of Chicago Student Housing

Vue53, a 267-unit luxury student housing property in Hyde Park, opened in 2016

By January 24, 2024 12:59 pm
reprints
Vue53 at
Vue53 at 1330 East 53rd Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago. Photo Credit: JLL Capital Markets

A popular student housing tower is being refinanced in Chicago. 

A joint venture between Blue Vista and Bain Capital Real Estate, an equity investment arm of Bain Capital, has secured a $45 million loan to refinance Vue53, a 267-unit luxury student housing property near University of Chicago

SEE ALSO: SMA Equities Lands $71M Loan for Gramercy Green Energy Apartment Building

Argentic Investment Management provided the financing through a fund managed by the firm. A JLL Capital Markets debt advisory team of Brian Walsh, Dan Kearns, Tara Hagerty, and Dave Hunter. 

“We appreciate the high-quality debt options JLL sourced for Vue53, and we’re very happy to be working with Argentic,” said Brandon Honey, senior vice president of Capital Markets at Blue Vista, in a statement. 

Located at 1330 East 53rd Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago, Vue53 is roughly a 20-minute walk from the University of Chicago campus. The building includes floor-to-ceiling windows for all of its studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, which can fit 403 beds across 267 units. 

The building includes in-unit washers and dryers, bike storage, a business center, study lounges, a fitness center, and a club room with pool tables and a sun deck. The building is staffed by a 24-hour doorman and features both on-site parking and nearly 28,000 square feet of ground-floor retail occupied by Target and Starbucks

The 13-story building opened in 2016. Monthly rents range from $1,375 to $2,878, according to the Vue53 website. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com 

 

1330 East 53rd Street, Brian Walsh, Dan Kearns, Dave Hunter, Tara Hagerty, University of Chicago, Vue53, Argentic Investment Management, Bain Capital, Bain Capital Real Estate, Blue Vista Capital Management
Rendering of Gemma Gramercy at 200 East 23rd Street in Gramercy, Manhattan.
Finance  ·  Industry
New York City

SMA Equities Lands $71M Loan for Gramercy Green Energy Apartment Building

By Brian Pascus
A rendering for Related Fund Management's planned 368,000 square-foot cold storage facility in Auburndale, Fla.
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

BGO Supplies $74M Construction Loan for Florida Cold Storage Facility

By Andrew Coen
175 Water Street
Design + Construction  ·  Finance
New York City

NYC Grants $100M in Tax Breaks to Two Struggling Manhattan Office Buildings

By Rebecca Baird-Remba