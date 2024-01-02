Sales  ·  Residential
California

Advanced Real Estate Buys Large SoCal Apartment Property for $234M

Buyer secured 10-year, $150.8 million Freddie Mac loan

By January 2, 2024 12:47 pm
reprints
The Grand Costa Mesa
The sale of the apartment property at 2855 Pinecreek Drive in Costa Mesa, Calif., now known as The Grand Costa Mesa, was one of the largest deals in the region in 2023. Advanced Management Company

A 714-unit apartment complex has sold in Costa Mesa, Calif., in December, making it one of the largest multifamily deals in the region in 2023. 

Irvine-based Advanced Real Estate paid $234 million to Camden Property Trust for the complex, previously dubbed Camden Martinique Apartments, according to reporting by The Real Deal. The sale was announced late last week. 

SEE ALSO: Private Equity Firm Dauntless Buys Crystal City Marriott for $66M in Latest Hotel Buy

Built in 1987, the property at 2855 Pinecreek Drive will be renamed The Grand Costa Mesa and will undergo $45 million in renovations, per TRD. JLL (JLL) represented Houston-based Camden in the transaction and also represented Advanced in securing a 10-year, $150.8 million Freddie Mac loan at a fixed interest rate of 5.95 percent.

“It is rare to find an opportunity to buy such a large asset in coastal Orange County. We want to continue to grow the portfolio,” Advanced President Paul Julian told TRD in a statement. Julian also noted that he expects the building’s renovations to finish in four years.  

Neither Advanced nor Camden could immediately be reached for further comment. 

The property features one- and two-bedroom apartments, with rents ranging from $2,000 to $2,800 per month, and is 95 percent leased, per TRD.

Apartment complex sales of this size are rare in Southern California, especially over the last year. Just $216 million in multifamily assets traded hands from the start of 2023 through August, according to a recent market report by Yardi Matrix. Broadstone Cavora, an apartment property in Laguna Niguel, sold for $153 million in the third quarter of last year, though contains about half the amount of units as Advanced’s new property. 

Advanced purchased two other Southern California apartment buildings in 2023, according to TRD. The firm acquired The Edison, a 156-unit building in Long Beach, for $58 million in March, and the 264-unit Surf House Apartments in Huntington Beach for $96 million in September. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at NTrombola@commercialobserver.com.

2855 Pinecreek Drive, Broadstone Cavora, Paul Julian, Surf House Apartments, The Edison, The Grand Costa Mesa, Advanced Real Estate, Camden Property Trust, JLL
Crystal City Marriott.
Sales  ·  Hotels
Washington DC

Private Equity Firm Dauntless Buys Crystal City Marriott for $66M in Latest Hotel Buy

By Keith Loria
7500 Old Georgetown Road.
Sales  ·  office
Washington DC

In-Rel Buys Bethesda Office in $30M Distress Sale

By Keith Loria
The Atrium at Broken Sound.
Sales  ·  office
Florida

Meyers Accesso Buys Boca Office Building

By Julia Echikson