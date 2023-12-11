Leases  ·  Office
Maryland

Washington Commanders Score Space in College Park’s Discovery District

By December 11, 2023 6:00 am
reprints
4600 River Road. Photo: COPT

The Washington Commanders have leased 27,516 square feet of office space at 4600 River Road, a four-story building in College Park, Md., Commercial Observer has learned from a source close to the deal.

The NFL team is subleasing the space from cybersecurity firm Cybrary, which moved into the building in 2021 but has since closed its office.

SEE ALSO: Vertical Farming a Green Shoot for Struggling Commercial Space

The rent for the Commanders averages $36 per square foot.

The property is owned by Corporate Office Properties Trust, in partnership with the University of Maryland, which developed the 105,000-square-foot building in 2020.

The building is part of the university’s Discovery District, a hub of academic, research and economic development in Greater College Park. 

The space features a built-in studio and a private terrace. Amenities in the building include a fitness studio and meeting rooms. 

It was unclear exactly how the Commanders would be utilizing the space.

Newmark’s Matt Leon and Gary Cuadros represented the subtenant in the deal, while CBRE’s Jonathan Hall represented the original tenant.   

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.    

4600 River Road, CBRE, Corporate Office Properties Trust, Cybrary, Gary Cuadros, Jonathan Hall, Matt Leon, Newmark, University of Maryland, Washington Commanders
Lettuce grows at a Bowery Farming location in Nottingham, Md.
Leases  ·  Technology
New York City

Vertical Farming a Green Shoot for Struggling Commercial Space

By Patrick Sisson
Premium
An office tower in Manhattan.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Barnea Bistro to Open Second NYC Location in the Theater District

By Abigail Nehring
1300 Spring Street.
Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Insurer Renews in Silver Spring, Md., Following ‘Favorable Concessions’

By Keith Loria