Rising Stars in Real Estate

Dive deep into the 2023 Young Professionals issue with Commercial Observer's Editorial Team

By , and December 7, 2023 5:04 pm
Commercial Observer


In this engaging episode of “The Backstory,” top Commercial Observer editors Max Gross, Cathy Cunningham and Tom Acitelli discuss the intricacies and highlights of the 2023 Young Professionals issue. The episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at the selection process as well as the criteria and quirks that landed these 75 names on the list this year.

