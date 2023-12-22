Sales  ·  office
Florida

Lennar Buys HQ Near Miami Airport for $68M

By December 22, 2023 1:49 pm
reprints
5505 Waterford. Photo: CBRE

After years of renting, Lennar, too, has bought a home. The homebuilding giant purchased its national headquarters in the Blue Lagoon business district in the Miami metro for $68 million, property records show.

The 213,182-square-foot building is located at 5505 Blue Lagoon Drive, just south of the Dolphin Expressway, which faces Miami International Airport

SEE ALSO: TPG Angelo Gordon Has Huge Resi Plans for Suburban SoCal

In 2019, Lennar, which specializes in the development of suburban single-family homes, signed a 16-year lease for 156,000 square feet in the office building, according to the South Florida Business Journal

The eight-story building previously served as the headquarters of Burger King, before the fast-food heavyweight moved across the street to 5707 Blue Lagoon Drive

The seller, Franklin Street Properties, had purchased the office, which sits on 10 acres, for $48 million in 2003, a year after it was completed, per records. In recent years, the Massachusetts-based trust has updated the property by adding a floor to the parking structure, and renovating the lobby and 5,000-square-foot fitness center. 

CBRE’s Christian Lee and Sean Kelly, who represented the seller, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Amy Julian, Andrew Chilgren, Marcos Minaya, Tom Rappa, James Carr and Matthew Lee, also from CBRE, structured a debt, though a mortgage has yet to be recorded.

A representative for Lennar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

5505 Waterford, Franklin Street Properties, Lennar
Aerial view of Ontario International Airport (ONT), San Bernardino County, situated 38 miles East of Los Angeles California.
Sales  ·  Land
Inland Empire

TPG Angelo Gordon Has Huge Resi Plans for Suburban SoCal

By Greg Cornfield
660 North Capitol Street.
Sales  ·  office
Washington DC

Eagle Cliff Buys DC Office Building at Foreclosure Sale for $30M

By Keith Loria
Frito Lay products on a store shelf
Sales  ·  Industrial
South Florida

Frito-Lay Sells Miami-Dade Warehouse for $17M

By Julia Echikson