An adult day care will fill the upstairs of a newly renovated retail development on Staten Island’s North Shore, according to Tri State Commercial Realty.

Fiesta Adult Daycare, which provides meals and recreational activities for seniors, inked a 6,000-square-foot, 10-year lease for the second floor of 2200 Victory Boulevard in Westerleigh, according to Tri State’s Dov Bleich. Asking rent for the space was $40 per square foot.

Bleich and colleague Kirill Galperin represented both the tenant and the landlord, the Williamsburg, Brooklyn-based Victory Boulevard Associates LLC.

“In a challenging market with many vacant second-floor and other office spaces, we’re creatively identifying users who can maximize the space, just as we did here,” said Bleich.

The day care will join Island Kosher Supermarket, Dairy Palace Pizza and Continental Dry Cleaners in the two-story retail building, which occupies an L-shaped lot that fronts Victory Boulevard, Carmel Avenue and Caro Street.

Fiesta also has locations in Coney Island and Bushwick.

