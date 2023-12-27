Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Adult Day Care Heads to Staten Island’s North Shore

By December 27, 2023 3:51 pm
reprints
2200 victory boulevard Photo: Tri-State Commercial Realty

An adult day care will fill the upstairs of a newly renovated retail development on Staten Island’s North Shore, according to Tri State Commercial Realty

Fiesta Adult Daycare, which provides meals and recreational activities for seniors, inked a 6,000-square-foot, 10-year lease for the second floor of 2200 Victory Boulevard in Westerleigh, according to Tri State’s Dov Bleich. Asking rent for the space was $40 per square foot. 

SEE ALSO: Ralph Lauren Renews Flagship Store Lease While Reducing Office Footprint in Manhattan

Bleich and colleague Kirill Galperin represented both the tenant and the landlord, the Williamsburg, Brooklyn-based Victory Boulevard Associates LLC

“In a challenging market with many vacant second-floor and other office spaces, we’re creatively identifying users who can maximize the space, just as we did here,” said Bleich.

The day care will join Island Kosher Supermarket, Dairy Palace Pizza and Continental Dry Cleaners in the two-story retail building, which occupies an L-shaped lot that fronts Victory Boulevard, Carmel Avenue and Caro Street. 

Fiesta also has locations in Coney Island and Bushwick. 

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.

 

2200 Victory Boulevard, Dov Bleich, Fiesta Adult Daycare, Kirill Galperin, Tri State Commercial Realty, Victory Boulevard Associate LLC
Rhinelander Mansion at 867 Madison Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Ralph Lauren Renews Flagship Store Lease While Reducing Office Footprint in Manhattan

By Mark Hallum
830 Brickell rendered against the Miami skyline in December 2022. The tower is expected to open in early 2024.
Leases  ·  Sales
Florida

The Miami Area’s Office Market as 2023 Ends: Cooling, But Still Hot

By Mike Seemuth
(l-r) Brock Emmetsberger, Cory Rosenthall and DJ Johnston.
Leases  ·  Sales
New York City

How a Nashville Brokerage Expanded Its New York Reach

By Andrew Coen
Premium