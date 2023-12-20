Combo Coffee and Flower Shop Remi Opening Financial District Outpost

Wake up and smell the coffee. Or roses. Or both.

Remi Flower & Coffee will be moving to the ground floor of 130 William Street after signing an 11-year, 2,100-square-foot lease, Commercial Observer has learned.

The flower shop and cafe will open in the spring of 2024 after signing the deal with Lightstone, the firm that developed the 242-unit condominium designed by architect David Adjaye, according to the landlord.

Lightstone did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease, but average asking retail rent in Lower Manhattan averaged $261 per square foot in the second quarter of 2023, according to a report from Cushman & Wakefield.

It will be the third outpost for the Remi after it opened one at 906 Second Avenue in 2018. It later opened another similar spot, Remi43, at 810 Second Avenue.



CBRE’s Gary Trock represented Lightstone in the transaction. It’s unclear who negotiated on behalf of Remi.

Trock and Remi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 66-story 130 William has also been noted as one of top selling condominium properties in the city with units reaching about 90 percent sold as of July, only a month after the building’s completion in June.

Units in the building sell for between $2 to $3 million, unless you’re in the market for a penthouse, which cost about $10 million, according to the New York Post.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.