Finance
Los Angeles

BridgeCore Capital Launches Mid-Market CRE Financing

By December 6, 2023 3:43 pm
reprints
An aerial view of the 10 and 110 freeway interchange in Los Angeles, California.
An aerial view of the 10 and 110 freeway interchange in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Beverly Hills-based BridgeCore Capital debuted a middle-market commercial real estate loan program as an alternative financing product to traditional funding through life insurance companies.

The program gives borrowers a two- to five-year term on loans ranging from $10 million to over $30 million on stabilized or near-stabilized properties in primary and secondary markets across the U.S. The product is interest only, and the loans are nonrecourse and can be fixed rate or floating rate.

SEE ALSO: CRE Markets Poised for Growth in 2024: Newmark CEO

“Our new loan program addresses the current ‘bridge-to-normal’ environment, wherein investors are seeking more flexibility in loan structure to allow them to refinance into long-term permanent financing in a few years, when rates will have declined, or to sell when cap rates have compressed,” said Elliot Shirwo, BridgeCore’s founder and principal. “Our objective is to provide optionality and capital availability to investors and developers during times like these, when markets tighten.”

BridgeCore provides loan products for commercial and non-owner-occupied residential real estate, including origination of senior and junior debt and purchase of nonperforming loans secured by first-trust deeds. In 2018, the company launched a pay-rate product with a pay-and-accrual feature to reduce loan costs, and in 2021 BridgeCore launched a small balance retail bridge product. Earlier this year, the company also launched a Rite Aid loan product on dark or vacant Rite Aid locations.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

Elliot Shirwo, finance, BridgeCore Capital
Barry Gosin discusses the state of the commercial real estate market with Cathy Cunningham, executive editor at Commercial Observer, at the 2023 REBNY commercial brokerage holiday luncheon at the The Metropolitan Club in Manhattan.
Finance
New York City

CRE Markets Poised for Growth in 2024: Newmark CEO

By Andrew Coen
Pedestrians are reflected in the windows of one of Vornado's Penn District buildings.
Finance  ·  Industry
New York City

Vornado’s Debt Rating Downgraded to Junk Category by Moody’s

By Abigail Nehring
Tysons Corner Center
Finance  ·  Refinance
Washington DC

Mall Giant Macerich Closes $710M Refi for Tysons Corner Center in NoVA

By Nick Trombola