Sales  ·  Retail
Florida

Trader Joe’s-Anchored Retail Center in Fort Lauderdale Sells for a Loss

By December 11, 2023 10:15 pm
reprints
A Trader Joe's store. Photo:Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

A Trader Joe’s-anchored strip mall in Fort Lauderdale sold for nearly $11 million less than its previous sale.

RK Centers paid $38.4 million for 1600 Commons, a 65,338-square-foot shopping center, which also counts Nordstrom Rack and Office Depot as tenants. The property is located on 6.2 acres between 1550 and 1540 N Federal Highway, a mile north of Sunrise Boulevard. 

SEE ALSO: Blumenfeld Development Acquires Queens Self-Storage Buildings for $122M

PGIM Real Estate had purchased the property for $49.2 million in 2017, the year the mall was completed. 

Besides macroeconomic pressures such as rising interest rates, the reason for the discount remains unclear. Representatives for both the buyer and seller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal marks the latest South Florida sell-off for PGIM, the asset management arm of Prudential Financial. In March, the Newark, N.J.-based firm sold about two Publix-anchored malls for a combined $32 million. The deals were followed by two multifamily sales for a combined $146 million. 

Based in Sunny Isles Beach, RK Centers is led by Raanan Katz, also a minority owner of the Miami Heat The company specializes in retail, with a portfolio of 98 properties spanning over 10 million square feet, according to its website.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

1600 Commons, PGIM Real Estate, RK Centers
62-05 30th Avenue in Woodside.
Sales  ·  Industrial
New York City

Blumenfeld Development Acquires Queens Self-Storage Buildings for $122M

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
400 and 450 North Brand Boulevard in Glendale
Sales  ·  office
Los Angeles

Glendale Office Sells for Almost 60% Less Than Its 2017 Price

By Greg Cornfield
Komar Desert Center
Sales  ·  Retail
Inland Empire

Retail Complex in SoCal’s Inland Empire Sells for $26M

By Nick Trombola