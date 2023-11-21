Tiger Woods’ Virtual Golf League Delayed After Venue’s Dome Deflates

TGL, the high-tech indoor golf league backed by golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, has been delayed by a year after the venue’s dome deflated.

The 250,000-square-foot venue under construction in Palm Beach County was supposed to open this January, but a power system failure due to heavy storms last week caused the dome to deflate, according to the league’s organizers, TMRW Sports. No injuries were reported.

TGL — founded last year to attract a young audience to golf through televised events held indoors at the venue — is now scheduled to tee off in 2025. Participants include six of the world’s current Top 10 players, such as Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Last year, TMRW Sports inked a 10-acre lease at Palm Beach State College to build the 1,600-person theater. ESPN later came on as broadcasting partner and SoFi Technologies joined as the presenting sponsor. The deal included naming rights to the venue for the San Francisco-based digital personal finance company.

“Although the events of last week will force us to make adjustments to our timelines, I’m fully confident that this concept will be brought to life by our great committed players,” Woods, a 15-time major golf championship winner, said in a statement.