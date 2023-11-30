Luxury Jeweler Seaman Schepps Relocating on Palm Beach’s Worth Avenue

After 27 years, luxury jeweler Seaman Schepps is moving its Worth Avenue shop but remaining on Palm Beach’s swanky shopping street, which is also home to Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton stores.

Seaman Schepps’ new 650-square-foot store will open this year at 237 Worth Avenue. The one-story building, completed in 1925, was designed by Addison Mizner, whose Mediterranean Revival and Spanish Colonial Revival style defined South Florida architecture during that era.

Seaman Schepps — founded in 1881 by a family of Hungarian immigrants who came to New York — sells some of the most exclusive jewelry, with a pair of emerald earrings going for as much as $37,500. Anthony Hopenhajm acquired the brand in 1992.

Over the past year, Hopenhajm has sought to revamp the brand by moving its new flagship store in New York to Madison Avenue and launching a men’s line.

In Palm Beach, Seaman Schepps has for more than a quarter century been based a block south at 227 Worth Avenue. A spokesperson for the brand declined to comment on why it chose to move.

The relocation is the latest shakeup on Worth Avenue. In May, Ta-boo, a restaurant that had operated on the strip for more than 80 years, closed following a fight with a new landlord, Colorado-based M Development. World-famous chef Thomas Keller, the mastermind behind The French Laundry and the Surf Club, has since taken over the space.

In July, Ken Griffin paid $83 million for a three-story mixed-use building at the northern end of the avenue that was previously leased to Neiman Marcus. The billionaire will likely use the property as offices for his two financial companies, Citadel and Citadel Securities.

