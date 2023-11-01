Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization, has acquired a warehouse in Windsor Mill, Md., for $10.5 million to support its gift-giving program, Operation Christmas Child, Commercial Observer has learned.

The organization acquired the 82,000-square-foot office and warehouse building at 7120 Ambassador Road from GPT Properties Trust, which acquired the building in November of 2012 for $14.4 million.

The organization will utilize the building for its Christmas program, which receives, processes and ships boxes full of toys and books to children in need.

Over the past several years, Samaritan’s Purse has signed short-term leases for space in Columbia and Baltimore City to accommodate its requirements.

“After years of signing short-term leases and moving from building to building, the group now has a permanent home that is easily accessible for the large number of employees necessary for this operation, ” Ned Brady, principal of Lee & Associates-Maryland, who brokered the sale on behalf of the buyer, told CO.

“The building should be fully converted and ready for occupancy by next year’s season,” he added.

Thousands of volunteers are expected to work at 7120 Ambassador Road each holiday season, according to Samaritan’s Purse. Since its founding in 1993, the group has delivered more than 200 million toy and gift packages to children in need worldwide.

Built in 1972, the building is part of the Rutherford Business Center and features 16-foot ceiling heights, multiple future dock positions and an adjacent parking field that can accommodate approximately 325 vehicles.

The building is two miles from the Baltimore Beltway and approximately 15 minutes from BWI Airport.

“The building’s strategic location off a major highway and within proximity to an international airport are key advantages,” Brady said.

Joining Brady on representing the buyer was Eric Skogmo, while David Dannenfelser and John Boote of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.