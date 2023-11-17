Finance  ·  Construction
New Jersey

Nationwide Lends $50M on New Jersey Apartments Project

Nationwide is on multifamily’s side.

By November 17, 2023 1:12 pm
reprints
A rendering for Garden Communities' 177-unit Walnut Hill development in Clark, N.J. Photo: JLL

An affiliate of Garden Communities has secured $49.5 million of takeout construction financing for a newly built multifamily asset in northern New Jersey, Commercial Observer has learned.

Nationwide supplied the 10-year fixed-rate loan on the sponsor’s 177-unit Walnut Hill development in Clark, N.J. 

SEE ALSO: Related and Alta Land $240M to Build Miami’s Casa Bella Residences

JLL (JLL) arranged the transaction with a capital markets debt advisory team  led by Evan Pariser, Matthew Pizzolato and Jackie Ferrer.

Pariser, senior managing director at JLL, noted that Nationwide was able to facilitate a 90-day rate-lock for the deal over the summer during the lease-up process under a provision that physical occupancy reach at least 80 percent at the time of the transaction’s closing. When the rate-lock was executed in July, the 10-year Treasury was 75 basis points lower than it is today, according to Pariser. 

“An early rate lock is a beautiful thing that you can do with life companies,” Pariser told CO. “We timed it strategically and got a little lucky with interest rates.”

Located at 35 Walnut Avenue, the four-story, two-building apartment community encompasses 240,000 square feet with 28 of the units designated as affordable. Property amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool, a clubhouse and a game room.

The Walnut Hill property has seen strong demand so far, Pasiser said, due largely to its location near the Garden State Parkway and having New Jersey Transit’s Cranford train stop less than two miles away.  

Officials for Nationwide and Garden Communities did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

Evan Pariser, Garden Communities, JLL, Nationwide
Casa Bella Residences by B&B Italia.
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Related and Alta Land $240M to Build Miami’s Casa Bella Residences

By Julia Echikson
Unity Medical Center is the one hospital in the rural area of Manchester, Tenn.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Tennessee

X-Caliber Rural Capital Refis Tennessee Medical Property With $21M Loan

By Andrew Coen
Etsy's corporate headquarters are located at 117 Adams Street. The building, built in 1926, was formerly owned by the Jehovah's Witnesses.
Finance  ·  CMBS
New York City

Brooklyn Office Portfolio Loses More Than Two-Thirds Value in 5 Years: Trepp

By Andrew Coen