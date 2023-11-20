Moon Thai Wants to Build Three-story Restaurant in Wynwood

Moon Thai & Japanese, a South Florida-based restaurant chain, is getting into the development game in Wynwood.

Moon Thai Group, the company behind the Asian concept, filed plans to build a three-story restaurant on a quarter-acre site at 82 NW 28th Street, near the northern edge of the Miami neighborhood, across the street from Related Group‘s Wynwood 29 and Lennar‘s Wynwood Green residential developments.

The 350-seat restaurant development would feature 33 tables on the ground floor, 17 tables on both the third and fourth floors, and 10 tables on the rooftop. The application does not mention what would be housed on the second floor.

The building would not hold any parking since it’s not required for parcels that span less than 20,000 square feet. The restaurant would be open every day of the week until 2 a.m.

The chain, headquartered in Coral Gables, acquired the parcel for $6 million in 2021, according to property records. Back in September, it had filed a proposal for a five-story restaurant.

Chef and founder Jack Punma, who’s originally from Bangkok, opened Moon Thai’s first location in Coral Gables 23 years ago. The casual chain, whose pad thai and tuna sushi rolls go for $14 each, has grown to include eight locations in South Florida and one in Charlotte, NC.

It’s unclear whether the project would mark the group’s first foray into development. A representative for the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Wynwood Design Review Committee is scheduled to hear the proposal Tuesday.

