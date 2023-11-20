Development
Florida

Moon Thai Wants to Build Three-story Restaurant in Wynwood

By November 20, 2023 2:55 pm
reprints
The proposed restaurant in Wynwood. Rendering: Moon Thai Group

Moon Thai & Japanese, a South Florida-based restaurant chain, is getting into the development game in Wynwood.

Moon Thai Group, the company behind the Asian concept, filed plans to build a three-story restaurant on a quarter-acre site at 82 NW 28th Street, near the northern edge of the Miami neighborhood, across the street from Related Group‘s Wynwood 29 and Lennar‘s Wynwood Green residential developments.

SEE ALSO: Sun Hill Plans 400-Room Expansion at Hilton Universal in Los Angeles

The 350-seat restaurant development would feature 33 tables on the ground floor, 17 tables on both the third and fourth floors, and 10 tables on the rooftop. The application does not mention what would be housed on the second floor.

The building would not hold any parking since it’s not required for parcels that span less than 20,000 square feet. The restaurant would be open every day of the week until 2 a.m.

The chain, headquartered in Coral Gables, acquired the parcel for $6 million in 2021, according to property records. Back in September, it had filed a proposal for a five-story restaurant.

Chef and founder Jack Punma, who’s originally from Bangkok, opened Moon Thai’s first location in Coral Gables 23 years ago. The casual chain, whose pad thai and tuna sushi rolls go for $14 each, has grown to include eight locations in South Florida and one in Charlotte, NC.

It’s unclear whether the project would mark the group’s first foray into development. A representative for the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

The Wynwood Design Review Committee is scheduled to hear the proposal Tuesday.  

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Moon Thai & Japanese, Wynwood, Moon Thai Group
Onni Group's Glendale Apartment Project
Design + Construction  ·  Construction
California

Onni Group Wants to Build the Two Tallest Buildings in Glendale With 858 Units

By Nick Trombola
Ankrom Moisan designed the expansion next to the hotel, which will also feature a rooftop restaurant and a luxury spa.
Design + Construction  ·  Development
Los Angeles

Sun Hill Plans 400-Room Expansion at Hilton Universal in Los Angeles

By Greg Cornfield
Code Next Inglewood is set to open in 2024 with 50 students as part of the first cohort.
Development  ·  IMPACT
Los Angeles

Google to Open Code Next Lab in LA’s Hollywood Park

By Greg Cornfield