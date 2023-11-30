Finance  ·  Refinance
Massachusetts

Madison Realty Capital Lends $178M on Boston Condo Tower Project

By November 30, 2023 2:11 pm
reprints
The 22-story St. Regis Residences, Boston project is located in Boston's Seaport District. Photo: Madison Realty Capital

Madison Realty Capital led a $241 million debt package for a refinance on Cronin Development’s planned residential condominium tower in Boston, Commercial has learned.

The New York City-based lender originated a $177.75 million A note, while Cottonwood Group closed a $63.25 million B note for Cronin for Cronin’s St. Regis Residences, Boston project. The A note was sourced through Madison Realty Capital’s income-oriented debt investment vehicle geared toward transitional loans.

SEE ALSO: Newmark’s Incoming President of Multifamily Financing Shares Her Plans

In addition to retiring a previous $345 million construction loan provided by Madison in December 2021, the new debt will also fund carry costs through the building’s sales process. The property has thus far sold 45 of the 114 condo units and 10,498 square feet of retail space, according to Madison.

“Boston’s Seaport District offers proximity to offices, world-renowned academic institutions and universities and research facilities as well as cultural and recreational amenities that are driving strong demand as demonstrated by the rapid sales at the St. Regis,” Josh Zegen, managing principal and co-founder of Madison Realty Capital, said in a statement. 

Located at 150 Seaport Boulevard in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood, the 22-story condo development will consist of condo options ranging from one to six bedrooms. Community amenities will include a fitness center, pool, spa, jacuzzi, bistro-style restaurant and business center.

Officials at Cronin Development and Cottonwood Group did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

Josh Zegen, Cottonwood Group, Cronin Development, Madison Realty Capital
Sharon Karaffa.
Finance  ·  Players
Washington DC

Newmark’s Incoming President of Multifamily Financing Shares Her Plans

By Keith Loria
A rendering of 300 East 50th Street.
Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

Global Holdings Joins MAG Partners, Safanad in $200M Luxury Resi Development

By Brian Pascus
CityCenterDC
Finance  ·  Refinance
Washington DC

Hines Secures $300M to Refi Downtown DC Complex

By Nick Trombola