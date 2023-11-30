Production Company Kinolime Signs on for 5K-SF at Industry City

Brooklyn’s Industry City has enticed another indie film company to Sunset Park.

Audience-based moviemaking platform Kinolime signed a five-year lease for 5,389 square feet on the third floor of Building 2 of the 16-building campus, owners Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Company announced.

It was the largest of four new leases inked recently in Industry City, which had asking rents in the mid to upper $30s per square foot.

Kinolime previously operated out of a 1,000-square-foot space in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, making the move an expansion of more than 4,000 square feet, according to brokers on the deal.

The company was founded in January 2022 and launched publicly earlier this year at South by Southwest, the film, media and music festivals held each March in Austin, Texas. The producers use the results of an audience vote to decide which films the company will finance and produce, recruiting cinema lovers into the process of greenlighting screenplays.

Kinolime CEO Oleg Saitskiy said in a statement he’s looking forward to growing the company in the new Brooklyn space and “also being part of a larger narrative of creative and technological evolution.”

“Industry City’s dynamic atmosphere aligns perfectly with Kinolime’s vision of pushing creative boundaries and fostering unique collaborations,” Saitskiy said.

Erik Yankelovich of Atlas Realty Group Partners handled the deal for Kinolime, while Industry City’s Jeff Fein represented the owners in-house.

The creative environment and access to mass transit made the move to Industry City a natural fit for Kinolime, Yankelovich said in an email.

“Kinolime plans to take full advantage of all of its new space, including building out a state-of-the-art green room for film production and development,” Yankelovich said.

In a statement, Fein said tenants are drawn to the flexible leasing strategy at Industry City because it “allows tenants across all sectors to take on the square footage they need and expand their footprints as they grow.”

Kinolime will be far from the only entertainment company in the Sunset Park campus as more than half of the tenants are in the film and media industry. That includes the New York University Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center, AbelCine, Buck Media, Lux Lighting, The Garage and Studio Scape.

Aside from Kinolime, Industry City also recently signed deals with bridal designer KYHA Studios for 4,091 square feet, construction company Downbuilt for 3,227 square feet, and Prudential Insurance for 2,575 square feet.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.