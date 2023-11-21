Blake Okland, who was appointed Greystone’s chief revenue officer in June, is taking on an expanded and dual role leading Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s multifamily capital markets platform as part of the two firms’ strategic joint equity, debt and structured financing partnership, Commercial Observer has learned.

Oakland will continue with his chief revenue officer position while simulately serving as president of C&W’s multifamily capital markets beginning Dec. 1. He will replace John O’Neill, who is leaving the brokerage firm after more than 20 years.

“Blake’s industry expertise is a unique fit for the joint venture platform and we are so thrilled for him to take on this additional role dedicated to the success of our multifamily service offerings together with Cushman & Wakefield,” Steve Rosenberg, founder and CEO of Greystone, said in a statement.

Prior to joining Greystone in 2023, Okland was vice chairman and head of multifamily investment sales for Newmark, where he also served on the brokerage firm’s U.S. operating committee and its global capital markets board. He previously held roles at ARA prior to its acquisition by Newmark, CBRE and Archstone-Smith Communities Trust. Additionally, Okland is an executive committee member of the National Multifamily Housing Council.

“Multifamily continues to be one of the largest asset classes for institutional investors in the U.S. and remains a key area of strategic growth and focus for our business,” Dan Broderick, C&W’s president of Americas advisory, said in a statement. “As we look ahead to 2024, I am confident we will build on our positive momentum and will thrive under Blake’s leadership.”

Greystone joined forces with C&W two years ago, and the joint venture paid dividends for the lender in 2022 when roughly 7 percent of the lender’s $15.3 billion origination volume was derived from the partnership. C&W acquired a 40 percent stake in Greystone’s agency, FHA and servicing platforms as part of the deal that closed in October 2021.

