Brooklyn Campervans Signs 7K-SF Lease in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Don’t get it confused with the hit reality show “Pimp My Ride,” but this company’s bread and butter is making the van life feasible (for a price), Commercial Observer has learned.

Brooklyn Campervans signed a 6,500-square-foot lease at 344 Maujer Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, according to the broker on the deal. The company will use the light industrial space to make custom-made vans for full- or part-time alternative living.

The tenant signed a four-year deal with landlord William Shao of New World Management. Asking rent was about $35 per square foot, according to Corey Cohen, founder of The Roebling Group, who represented both sides. Shao acquired the property from Brooklyn warehouse owner Jay Weitzman of Double U Realty in August, according to the broker.

“As retail corridors become more expensive and warehouses are converted to residential, the Morgan Avenue pocket of East Williamsburg has become critical for cutting-edge light manufacturers,” Cohen said in a statement. “344 Maujer allows Brooklyn Campervans to remain close to employees, customers, and the creative heartbeat of New York City.”

Some of the vehicles Brooklyn Campervans carry in stock, as opposed to its custom options, come with a hefty price tag. A modified 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with contemporary interiors and solar panels is listed on the site for $209,000.

One thing is for sure: The facilities will be easily cleaned with the toilet located in the shower.

