Petch Gibbons.
Players
Washington DC

Coakley Realty Adds Real Estate Vet Petch Gibbons to DC Team

By Keith Loria
Gensler's Jordan Goldstein, Julia Simet, Diane Hoskins, and Andy Cohen.
Industry  ·  Players
Los Angeles

SoCal Industry Roundup: Primestor, Stream Realty, Gensler Announce Moves

By Greg Cornfield
A vast expanse of solar panels on a roof.
Columnists
New York City

You’ve Heard of New York’s Local Law 97. What About Local Law 96?

By Sal Tarsia