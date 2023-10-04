Stephen Ross’s Related Companies strikes again in Broward County, buying another affordable housing complex.

The New York-based developer paid $29.7 million for Federation Plaza Apartments, an affordable senior housing community. Located at 3081 Taft Street in Hollywood, Fla., the five-story building houses 124 units, whose rents are capped at 30 percent of the area’s median income for those over the age of 62.

The transaction equates to roughly $239,500 per apartment, and Related nabbed a $32 million acquisition loan from Wells Fargo.

The seller, The Foundation for Affordable Housing, acquired the complex, which was completed in 1988, for $12.1 million in 2016. Representatives for the Oregon-based nonprofit and Related did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Federation Plaza’s sale comes just days after Related purchased an affordable housing complex in Miramar for $48 million. The firm’s South Florida affordable housing complex portfolio includes a 320-unit building in West Palm Beach, which it acquired for $65 million.

Since divesting from Jorge Pérez’s Related Group last year, Ross’s Related Companies has been expanding its presence across South Florida. Earlier this year in a blockbuster deal, the developer snapped up the development site of a Robert Stern-designed luxury condo building for $195 million.

In Miami, it’s developing an 80-story office building, though the project recently hit a snag. During the demolition of the existing building last week, a large piece of concrete fell onto the road below, halting work on the site.

