PSG Appoints Noah Obuchowski as CIO to Lead Self-Storage Investment 

Poverni Sheikh Group (PSG), a Columbia, Md.-based real estate credit and development company, has tapped ex-Cushman & Wakefield executive Noah Obuchowski as the firm’s new chief investment officer.

Obuchowski will oversee the firm’s self-storage development, acquisitions and construction lending platforms.

As an executive director of Cushman & Wakefield, the youngest ever at the firm, the 29-year-old Obuchowski worked with PSG the past five years as its capital markets adviser in the self-storage sector, so he knew his new company well.

“I found their growth journey, from their first project to where they are now, truly inspiring,” he told Commercial Observer. “Working with close friends who share the same growth-focused vision was a key factor in my decision. Plus, the timing seemed perfect for this transition given the market conditions.”

Over his career, Obuchowski said he has overseen more than 65 self-storage transactions worth $1.2 billion.

Additionally, all of the self-storage properties that PSG has marketed and sold since its inception came from Obuchowski’s team while he was at C&W. These transactions amounted to nearly $125 million, spanning five deals across Maryland, D.C., New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Looking at the self-storage landscape in the mid-Atlantic market currently, he said he perceives significant opportunities ahead.

“In recent years, we’ve witnessed substantial shifts in this sector, and I anticipate these changes will persist,” Obuchowski said. “PSG is strategically positioned to adeptly navigate this evolving landscape and capitalize on potential opportunities to benefit our investors.”

