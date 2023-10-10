NorthBridge Makes $50M C-PACE Loan on Berkeley Hotel Refinancing

Pyramid Global Hospitality, a Boston-based hospitality developer and manager, has secured $50 million in C-PACE funding to refinance the Residence Inn Berkeley, a 331-key hotel in Berkeley, Calif.

The closing, which occurred on Sept. 29, is the fourth largest hotel financing using the federal C-PACE program to date and the largest hospitality deal under the C-PACE umbrella so far this year, NorthBridge.

North Bridge, a New York City-based lender of commercial real estate projects, provided the $50 million loan, which is part of a construction financing take out of senior and mezzanine construction debt that had been provided by Prime Finance and an unnamed debt fund.

Lantern Real Estate Advisors arranged the transaction on behalf of the sponsor.

The refinancing debt is secured against C-PACE funding — which stands for Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy — a federally operated financing program that allows developers or building owners to access favorable financing terms from states so long as they utilize green energy and renewable energy features in their buildings. C-PACE financing first became available in 2009 and is currently available in 36 states and the District of Columbia, according to the United States Department of Energy.

Laura Rapaport, founder and CEO of North Bridge, said that most developers don’t realize that C-PACE can be used retroactively, and is not limited to new construction projects.

“A lot of people, in terms of C-PACE, think of it solely to be used on go forward basis for renewables, but what’s interesting about this is C-PACE can be used retroactively in many states with a lookback of up to three-years from TCO [temporary certificate of occupancy],” she told Commercial Observer. “As an investor and lender, I can tell you there’s a lot of projects that can access the financing and they don’t even realize they can get it.”

Rapaport added that Pyramid Group is looking to lower the hotel’s weighted cost of debt by using C-PACE’s accretive, fixed-rate financing structure to reduce their interest payment burden.

“Even though the project was built as a LEED-Gold building, not a passive house, not net-zero, not platinum, there’s so much in it that qualifies,” she explained. “But they can get credit today and access funds for money they’ve already spent. What counted here was the HVAC system, the curtain wall, the building’s seismic resiliency, the list goes on and on.”

Located at 2121 Center Street near the University of California Berkeley, the hotel is part of the Marriott brand. When it opened in 2021, the building was the first ground-up hotel completed in the city since 1976.

