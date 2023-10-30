Leases  ·  Retail
Florida

Jewelry Brand Gorjana to Open Three Boutiques in SoFlo

By October 30, 2023 6:05 pm
Brickell City Centre. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal

Jewelry maker Gorjana is set to debut three stores across South Florida in November.

The largest boutique will be at 117 NE 41st Street in the Miami Design District, sandwiched between Major Food Group’s Contessa restaurant and the John Ellion retail shop. Gorjana’s 1,000-square-foot store will replace Dion Lee, a contemporary clothing label. 

The other Miami location — spanning 900 square feet — will land at Brickell City Centre on the first floor of the five-story mall. Both stores will open on Sunday, Nov. 19. 

The third, 750-square-foot outpost will come to the Town Center at Boca Raton, with an opening date scheduled for Nov. 22, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Gorjana’s necklaces start at $55 and single-stud earrings at $25. Founded in 2004 in Laguna Beach, Calif., the brand has grown to over 50 retail locations nationwide, including a boutique in Tampa, which opened last year. 

“We’ve loved getting to know our Tampa shoppers this year, and after the enthusiastic demand we’ve received for additional locations across Florida,” Gorjana co-founder Jason Griffin Reidel said in a statement. 

Gorgana isn’t the only mid-tier jewelry brand to set up shop in Miami. This month, Mejuri opened a boutique in Wynwood, next door to eyeglasses vendor Warby Parker.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

