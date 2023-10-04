Momoya is continuing to expand throughout Manhattan by bringing its fourth location to Midtown East, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Japanese eatery and sushi restaurant — with locations in SoHo, Chelsea and the Upper West Side — signed a 2,500-square-foot lease for nearly 10 years with Stahl Organization at 122 East 42nd Street, according to the broker for the landlord.

Asking rent was $150 per square foot in the building at East 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue, also known as the Chanin Building.

“Restaurants signing leases in Midtown again is a great sign of the continued confidence that the workers are back in their offices,” Newmark (NMRK)’s Jeffrey Roseman, who represented Stahl alongside Drew Weiss, said in a statement. “Momoya coming to the Chanin Building sends a great message to other restaurateurs who are thinking about doing the same thing.”

Christopher Owles and Eric Friedlander of Sinvin represented the tenant in the transaction and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chanin Building is a 56-story office tower completed in 1929 that has recently attracted tenants including Forest Hills Financial Group, which signed a 7,175-square-foot deal in July, and flexible office company NYC Office Suites, which took 31,433 square feet in June 2022, CO previously reported.

