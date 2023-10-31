Fairfax County School District Sets Up Classrooms in Office Buildings

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) has transformed 40,000 square feet of vacant office space into classrooms at a corporate park in Herndon, Va.

The school system will use the space for adult education and services, as well as testing centers.

FCPS’s space includes part of 455 Spring Park Place and the entirety of 465 Spring Park Place. The two buildings, both owned by Washington, D.C.-based Penzance, are joined by a breezeway.

JLL’s project and development services group managed the transformation from design through occupancy, which included assisting in site selection and overseeing the budgeting and development of RFPs for design and construction.

“As urban environments get built up, we are left with limited space for building new educational institutions,” John Gibb, managing director of tenant representation for JLL, said in a prepared statement. “In this case, it was more efficient to locate an educational facility in one-story buildings that externally resemble a school as much as corporate offices, and transform the buildings into exactly what FCPS needed.”

FCPS is one of the largest school divisions in the U.S., with 198 schools and centers, and serves a student population of more than 181,000 students. FCPS has more than 27 million square feet of school buildings and office space.

Joining Gibb in representing FCPS was JLL’s Cheryl Russ.

