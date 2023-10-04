Coakley Realty Adds Real Estate Vet Petch Gibbons to DC Team

Brokerage Coakley Realty has added 30-year Washington, D.C., real estate veteran Petch Gibbons as an associate broker and senior member of its team.

Most recently, Gibbons served as partner at Outlier Realty Capital in Bethesda, Md.

During his three decades in the D.C. area, Gibbons represented more than 3.5 million square feet of space for owners and tenants, including working with Merrill Lynch, the Warner Theatre office building and the National Children’s Museum, for which he helped secure a 30,000-square-foot space in the Ronald Reagan Building.

The Rockville, Md.-based Coakley Realty provides a full-service approach that includes property management, appraisals and tax appeals.

“It’s a huge asset and advantage to me to be able to offer owners in the D.C. market these services and a fuller approach,” Gibbons told Commercial Observer. “I also bring a new area of expertise to Coakley Realty with my experience in multifamily. It’s a great opportunity for us to leverage each other’s strengths to expand our footprint in the D.C. and Northern Virginia market and really address the needs of regional and local owners and tenants.”

In his new role, Gibbons will focus on helping tenants renegotiate leases, relocate on a schedule, and manage sublet opportunities.

“Most of these tenants are likely in the nonprofit and medical spaces where there’s a gap of support from corporate and institutional firms,” Gibbons said. “On the owner side, I’ll be focused on helping those who are having a hard time leasing, help those who are looking to sell, and really looking to leverage Coakley Realty’s full-service capabilities to offer them support around property management, development, tax appeals and appraisals.”

Over his career, Gibbons has held executive positions at companies such as Barnes, Morris, Pardoe & Foster, Insignia ESG (now CBRE), J Street Companies and Cushman & Wakefield.

