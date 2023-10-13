Chesapeake Corporate Advisors Finds New Baltimore Home in Harbor East

Chesapeake Corporate Advisors, a business advisory and investment banking firm, has inked a 5,283-square-foot lease in Baltimore’s Harbor East neighborhood.

Chesapeake Corporate Advisors works with engineering and construction firms in the government, information technology and health care sectors.

The company will move two miles from its current location at 3600 O’Donnell Street to 1001 Fleet Street, a nine-story, mixed-use building featuring more than 270,000 square feet of space. More than 20 employees are expected to move into the new offices in December. Office asking rents in Harbor East average about $35 per square foot.

H&S Properties Development, an affiliate of Harbor East Management Group, owns the building, having developed it in 2000.

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant in the deal.

“Harbor East offers unparalleled on-site and walkable amenities and is located in a high-energy section of Baltimore City,” Joe Bradley, senior vice president and principal of MacKenzie, told Commercial Observer. “We are seeing an increasing number of companies placing a greater importance on finding buildings that match its corporate image and provide another advantage to recruit and retain talent.”

Brian Wyatt of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) represented the landlord in the lease.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.