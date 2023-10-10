Capital Women’s Care to Open Second Maple Lawn Location in Fulton, Md.

Capital Women’s Care, a medical affiliate of Unified Women’s Healthcare, has inked a 16,074-square-foot lease at 8171 Maple Lawn Boulevard in Fulton, Md.

St. John Properties owns the three-story, 95,260-square-foot building, which is part of Maple Lawn, a 605-acre mixed-use community in Howard County.

Developed by Greenebaum Enterprises and St. John Properties, Maple Lawn includes more than 1,300 homes and 150,000 square feet of retail amenities, plus more than 1 million square feet of office and flex/R&D space.

Capital Women’s Care has a nearby 13,000-square-foot space in Maple Lawn at 7625 Maple Lawn Boulevard, and was looking to expand its presence in the area. The new clinic location will offer a range of new services including gynecology, general obstetrics and a wellness and medical spa when it opens later this year.

“We initially established a presence within Maple Lawn due to the many young families who live there and are looking to have babies, as well as the mature audiences in need of advanced health care services,” Dr. Christine Richards, managing physician for Capital Women’s Care, said. “The diversity and density of Maple Lawn has played a major role in our success and, when the opportunity to expand presented itself, we made it a priority to remain in the business community.”

Maple Lawn is near Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory campus and within 20 miles of Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

“The location of the business community and access to major highways enables us to target consumers residing in the greater Baltimore and Washington metro areas,” Richards said.

Bill Jautze of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the lease, while Joe Bradley of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant.

