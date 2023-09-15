The Talent Chase
Newmark’s Pivotal Play
By Max Gross and Cathy Cunningham September 15, 2023 2:14 pm
Dive into the world of commercial real estate with Cathy Cunningham and Max Gross as they unravel the success story of Newmark (NMRK) amidst industry challenges. From CEO Barry Gosin’s strategic talent acquisitions to the game-changing hire of Doug Harmon and Adam Spies, discover how Newmark is setting new benchmarks in the real estate realm. A tale of perseverance, strategy, and vision, this episode offers a unique peek into the workings of a market leader.