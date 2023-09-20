Sales  ·  office
New York City

Sioni Group Buys 6 East 45th Street for $27M

By September 20, 2023 3:19 pm
A building in Manhattan
6 East 45th Street. Photo: PropertyShark

Developer Silk & Halpern Realty Associates sold its Midtown building at 6 East 45th Street earlier this month for $26.8 million, according to property records made public this week. 

Sioni Group is the new owner of the 19-story office building after closing the deal Sept. 8, Crain’s New York Business first reported. The Midtown property fetched $338 per square foot. It was built in 1932 and offers 79,290 square feet of floor space, including ground-floor retail space leased to gourmet delicatessen Dishes.

Silk & Halpern partnered with ABS Partners Real Estate in 2019 to lease and manage 6 East 45th and 425 Madison Avenue, a 20-story office building four blocks away, according to an ABS announcement. 

Richard Halpern, managing partner of Silk & Halpern, continued to oversee leasing and management of the two properties. 

Neither Sioni Group nor Silk & Halpern could not be reached for comment. ABS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear who brokered the sale.

