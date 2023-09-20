Savills Taps Michael Royce To Join Industrial Services Department

Michael Royce, a three-decade veteran of the real estate industry, has joined Savills as a corporate managing director in its industrial services department based in Tysons, Va., Commercial Observer has learned.

“Savills has a reputation as a top-tier firm, with a roster of professionals who are highly regarded throughout the industry,” Royce told CO. “The opportunity to join Gregg [Healy, executive vice president and head of industrial services] and the industrial services group, to play a role in increasing market share and collaborating with others across the country, it’s all an incredibly exciting opportunity.”

In his new role, which he began Wednesday, Royce will be charged with growing Savills’ industrial market share in the mid-Atlantic region, servicing existing clients and introducing new clients to the tools, technology, research, and consulting that the brokerage has to offer.

“I’m eager to play a leading role in raising awareness for our capabilities, creating new business opportunities and making Savills the go-to firm for our existing clients and prospects,” he said. “I will also be part of our larger push to grow Savills’ industrial presence in North America.”

Royce previously served as executive senior vice president at KLNB, where he worked in the industrial services department in the mid-Atlantic region. Prior to that, he worked at Avison Young, Cassidy Turley, Cushman & Wakefield and Transwestern.

Over his career, Royce has executed more than $3.2 billion and 58.7 million square feet of transaction volume.

This is one of a series of additions to the industrial service’s team for Savills in the past nine months. It acquired an eight-person team in Montreal earlier this year, added supply chain specialist J.C. Renshaw in December of 2022, and expanded the team’s industrial research capabilities under head of industrial research Mark Russo.

