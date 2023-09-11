Related Scores $159M Construction Loan for Luxury Pompano Beach Condo

Jorge M. Pérez’s Related Group scored a $158.9 million loan from Toronto-based CIBC Bank to complete Casamar Residences, a luxury oceanfront condo development in Pompano Beach, Fla., property records show.

The 21-story development is set to include 119 units. Construction has been underway since May. At the time, the luxury project was nearly sold out, having nabbed $293 million in sales, according to a spokesperson for the Miami-based developer.

The condo building, designed by Arquitectonica and The Rockwell Group, is expected to be completed in 2025. Amenities will include two pools, a lounge, a fitness center, saunas and a pickleball court.

The 3-acre site at 900 N Ocean Boulevard is on the Sea Bright barrier island, five blocks south of State Road 844.

Casamar Residences marks Related Group’s second luxury development in Pompano Beach, a historically working-class town just north of Fort Lauderdale.

Three blocks north at 1116 N Ocean Boulevard, Related is constructing Solemar, a 105-unit luxury condo building. The 20-story development landed a $91 construction loan two years ago.

The developer may have another luxury project in Pompano Beach underway. In June, Related, along with frequent collaborator BH Group, paid $48 million for a 3.7-acre site at 20 North Ocean Boulevard. A representative for the developer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

