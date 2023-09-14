Sales  ·  office
Washington DC

Penzance Adds Ballston One Office Building in $25M Deal

By September 14, 2023 4:19 pm
reprints
Ballston One. Photo: Penzance

Penzance has acquired Ballston One, a 239,678-square-foot office building in Arlington, Va., from UBS Realty Investors for $25 million, according to public property records. 

Located at 4601 North Fairfax Drive, the 12-story Ballston One was built in 1986. It includes a fitness center, a concierge, and an on-site deli.

SEE ALSO: Chetrits Under Contract to Buy UES Rental Building for $35M 

The building’s tenant roster includes The American Heart Association and Homeland Security Capital, plus a mix of federal government and private sector tenants.

The property is a short walk to the Ballston-MU Metro station, which is served by the Orange and Silver lines, and has direct access to Interstate 66. It’s close to National Landing, the Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor, Tysons, and Downtown D.C. 

“Penzance has a long history of owning and developing in Arlington in general, and Ballston in particular,” Cristopher White, managing director of investments for Penzance, said in a prepared statement announcing the purchase. “We are excited to add to our growing portfolio in the region and hope to improve the neighborhood during our ownership through a creative approach to real estate operations.”

The company also owns the 269-unit Jasper Columbia Pike in Arlington, which it acquired in August, and The Mark, a 169-unit, luxury mixed-use apartment community in Herndon, Va., which it acquired in 2019. 

JLL (JLL)’s Matt Nicholson, Andrew Weir, Jim Meisel, Dave Baker, Kevin Byrd and Kameel Omar were involved in the deal on both sides of the transaction.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

4601 North Fairfax Drive, Andrew Weir, Ballston One, Cristopher White, Dave Baker, Jim Meisel, Kevin Byrd, Matt Nicholson, UBS Realty Investors, JLL
1099 Park Avenue.
Sales
New York City

Chetrits Under Contract to Buy UES Rental Building for $35M 

By Cathy Cunningham
Dunkin' Donuts sign.
Sales  ·  Retail
Florida

Chicago Investor Acquires Juno Beach Strip Mall for $27M

By Julia Echikson
Westcore announced that it acquired the portfolio of 16 Class A, A- and B+ industrial buildings named the Odyssey Portfolio.
Sales  ·  Industrial
Los Angeles

Westcore Pays Over $1B for 16 Industrial Sites in California

By Greg Cornfield