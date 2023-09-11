Leases  ·  Retail
Washington DC

Pakistani Fashion Retailer Khaadi Enters U.S. Market With Tysons Store

By September 11, 2023 4:58 pm
Khaadi will open in Tysons Corner Center. Photo: Cushman & Wakefield

Pakistan-based apparel retailer Khaadi is opening its first U.S. store at Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Va.

The 25-year-old clothing company signed a 5,491-square-foot lease at the Macerich-owned mall, adding to locations in Dubai, Pakistan, Bahrain, Qatar and England. The store is scheduled to open before the end of the year.

This is Khaadi’s opening gambit in the U.S. The company has plans to expand to as many as 30 stores in the U.S. and Canada, CEO Rehan Syed said in a prepared statement.

Khaadi is represented nationally by Cushman & Wakefield (CWK).

“Tysons Corner, with its strong demographics and location, offers an excellent launching point for the brand in the U.S., and we look forward to continuing our growth-partnership across North America,” Eric Lestin, a managing director for Cushman & Wakefield, said in a prepared statement.

Joining Lestin, who is based in Houston, on the deal locally, was Cushman & Wakefield’s Sophie Van Pelt in the Northern Virginia office. It was unclear who represented the mall’s owner.

Tysons Corner Center is the largest mall in the Baltimore-Washington area, and the 22nd largest in the United States. The mall giant took ownership of the property when it acquired its developer, Wilmorite Properties, in 2004. 

Keith Loria can be reached at kloria@commercialobserver.com.

Premium