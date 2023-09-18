Solidcore, Rumble, Van Leeuwen to Open at West Palm’s Nora Development

Nora, the newly created development district in West Palm Beach, Fla., is taking shape as a slew of national fitness studios and food purveyors ink deals.

Fitness studios Rumble and Solidcore are set to become neighbors inside the 40-acre project located just north of the city’s downtown and helmed by NDT Development, Place Project and Wheelock Street Capital.

Rumble, which hosts boxing-inspired classes, inked a 2,859-square-foot lease at 905 North Railroad Avenue. Next door at 915 North Railroad Avenue, Solidcore will offer intense forms of Pilates at a 2,569-square-foot studio.

On the food front, Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar, H&H Bagels and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream are also setting up shop.

In the largest deal, Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar, a concept from Boston, signed for 6,625 square feet at 870 North Railroad Avenue. The deal includes just over 4,500 square feet of interior space and a 2,000-square-foot patio.

The more casual offerings — H&H and Van Leeuwen, which were both founded in New York — each inked 884-square-foot leases at 870 North Railroad Avenue and 70 North Railroad Avenue, respectively.

All five tenants are expected to open next year and are part of Nora’s first phase, which will span 154,000 square feet and house 25 ground-floor retail tenants. By repurposing warehouses across several blocks, the 40-acre development is somewhat similar to Wynwood and the Miami Design District.

Besides the retail component, the project is set to feature a 201-room hotel developed in partnership with BD Hotels and Sean MacPherson, a team behind some of New York City’s most well-known boutique hotels such as The Bowery and the Chelsea Hotel.

