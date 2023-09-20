Leases  ·  Retail
Maryland

Insurance Advisory RCM&D Headed to Hunt Valley, Md.’s North Park Complex

Financial group Jacob William Advisory also moving to the five-building corporate campus

By September 20, 2023 2:23 pm
North Park Business Community. Photo: MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services

Insurance advisory firm RCM&D has signed a 24,904-square-foot lease at 4 North Park, a five-story office building in Hunt Valley, Md. 

The 130,000-square-foot building is within the North Park Business Community, a five-building corporate campus owned by North Park Ventures.

RCM&D will relocate its headquarters from 555 Fairmount Avenue in Towson, Md., in January. Founded in 1885, the firm provides strategies and consulting for risk management, insurance and employee benefits. The company also maintains offices in Baltimore City, Bethesda, Philadelphia, Richmond and Harrisburg, Pa.   

Additionally, financial planning group Jacob William Advisory signed a 4,402-square-foot lease in the same building. The company will move from 9515 Deereco Road in Timonium, Md.

“As leases expire in the post-pandemic era, companies are placing greater importance on finding buildings that accommodate its hybrid employee workforce, match its corporate image and provide an advantage to recruit and retain talent,” Joe Bradley, senior vice president and principal for MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, which represented ownership in both leases, told Commercial Observer. “Organizations care deeply about its corporate culture and depend on its office space to provide a welcoming, collaborative and stimulating environment.”

4 North Park offers many perks, including spacious single-floor plans and free parking, Bradley added.

The property is approximately 20 minutes from Downtown Baltimore and near the Hunt Valley Towne Centre, anchored by Wegmans, several hotels and multiple restaurants. The Hunt Valley Light Rail station is also within walking distance.  

Mackenzie’s’s Mark Deering represented RCM&D in its lease, while Clare Berrang, who brokered the deal while with Newmark, represented Jacob William Advisory. 

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

555 Fairmount Avenue, Jacob William Advisory, Joe Bradley, North Park Business Community, North Park Ventures, RCM&D, MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services
