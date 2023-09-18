A Fort Lauderdale-based developer has proposed a boutique mixed-use development in Miami Beach’s South Of Fifth neighborhood.

The developer, 13 Jan Real Estate LLC, led by Oscar Pittini, plans to keep a portion of the existing single-story residential building at 829 Fourth Street adjacent to Meridian Court, which was constructed in 1952, and convert it to a mixed-use space.

The five-story development will feature four residential units, each spanning 1,886 square feet, with additional commercial space.

The application does not specify how the commercial space will be used or whether the units will be converted into condos or rentals. Attorney Michael Larkin of Bercow Radell Fernandez Larkin & Tapanes declined to comment.

Last year, Pittini paid $2.5 million for the 5,000-square-foot lot, which sits within the Ocean Beach Local Historic District, according to property records. The Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board will hear the proposal Oct. 10.

The plan comes as Miami Beach officials are trying to shed the party image of South Of Fifth, a neighborhood home to luxury condos and high-end restaurants such as Carbone.

This year, city officials rolled back the last call for alcohol from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m for some establishments. The move forced Story, a nightclub run by David Grutman, to close. Earlier this month, city officials heard development proposals to replace the Nikki Beach day club, including one from furniture retailer RH that’s estimated to cost at least $150 million.

