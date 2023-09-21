Early Education Center Lightbridge Academy Opens First Location in Maryland

A Lightbridge Academy franchise has inked a 10,288-square-foot lease at the Padonia Village Shopping Center in Timonium, Md.

Continental Realty has owned the 115,000-square-foot retail center since 2006. The center features an outdoor play area near Lightbridge Academy’s location, which can accommodate around 135 students.

The child care and early education center franchise is owned by Sakaar LLC, a joint venture among Pratik Chandarana, Laxmi Kommana, Avni Patel and Srikanth Somaysula. Sakaar also plans to open a site soon in Frederick, Md., and has rights to open up to five sites regionally.

Padonia Village is anchored by Lidl and has a tenant roster that includes Bank of America, Cake by Jason, GMBC, Taco Bravo and Uber Bagels.

Approximately 42,000 vehicles pass the site daily and approximately 60,000 people, in 25,000 households with an average household income of at least $128,000, reside within three miles of the site, according to Continental Realty.

“With the franchise rights for Maryland and parts of Northern Virginia, we wanted to make sure that our first site provided us with the foundation for long-term success, and we believe that Padonia Village incorporates every element needed to accomplish this,” Patel said in a prepared statement. “For starters, the shopping center has immediate access to young families looking for quality child care and education, which is a major priority.”

Additionally, Patel points to the roadside visibility and the quality tenant mix that will help introduce the preschool to the community. Lightbridge programs serve children from infancy through kindergarten.

Blake Dickinson and Dominique Threatt represented the landlord in-house, while Santo Perri of A Premier Real Estate Agency represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.