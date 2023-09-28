Features
Washington DC

Building Beyond Bricks: MaryAnne Gilmartin’s Legacy

Charting MAG Partners' Evolution With New York's Real Estate Virtuoso.

By September 28, 2023 5:14 pm
reprints
Photo: Sasha Maslov/for Commercial Observer


Dive into a captivating discussion with one of the real estate industry’s legends, MaryAnne Gilmartin of MAG Partners. Hosted by Max Gross, this episode unveils the intricate layers of establishing and driving a development company amid New York’s dynamic real estate backdrop. Discover MAG Partners’ origin story, their unique branding approach, and the philosophy that guides their journey.

