Building Beyond Bricks: MaryAnne Gilmartin’s Legacy
Charting MAG Partners' Evolution With New York's Real Estate Virtuoso.
Dive into a captivating discussion with one of the real estate industry’s legends, MaryAnne Gilmartin of MAG Partners. Hosted by Max Gross, this episode unveils the intricate layers of establishing and driving a development company amid New York’s dynamic real estate backdrop. Discover MAG Partners’ origin story, their unique branding approach, and the philosophy that guides their journey.