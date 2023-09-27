Black Salmon and the Allen Morris Company have teamed up to build a major mixed-use project that is poised to greatly expand Miami’s medical infrastructure.

The planned $1 billion complex, dubbed Highland Park Miami, will include 500,000 square feet of medical-related office space, 1,000 residential units, a 150-room hotel, and green spaces.

The development will span 7 acres at 800 Northwest 14th Street, between the Miami River and State Road 836. Preliminary site clearing is expected to begin later this year.

Once completed, the project will expand Miami’s Health District, an area north of Downtown Miami, cementing the area as the second-largest medical district in the U.S. after Houston.

The district serves as a hub for Miami’s health, medical research and biotechnology industries. It is home to Jackson Memorial Hospital, the University of Miami’s Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and the Miami VA Healthcare System, among many other institutions.

Architecture firm Arquitectonica is creating the master plans and designing the project.

