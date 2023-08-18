WCS Construction Names Stephen Skinner as New President

Stephen Skinner, who has more than 43 years of experience in the Washington, D.C., construction industry, has been named the new president of WCS Construction, an affiliate of D.C.-based developer WC Smith.

Over his career, Skinner has held senior positions at Skanska and The Walsh Group, as well as other companies working in the mid-Atlantic region.

Skinner initially joined WCS Construction in April as a senior vice president, focusing on strategic planning and improving processes and procedures. In his new role, Skinner will direct all facets of the company’s operations.

“What interested me was the opportunity to use everything I have learned in my career to drive WCS Construction to a new level,” Skinner told Commercial Observer. “My chief responsibilities and how my career has prepared me for this position starts with my understanding of the fundamentals of our industry. Specifically, delivering all projects on time, on budget, with quality workmanship, done safely.”

He added that the construction industry is “very simple” and the key to success is to deliver on promises, solve problems effectively, and build a future for clients, subcontractors, vendors and communities.

The projects now under Skinner’s jurisdiction include Terrace Manor, WC Smith’s all-affordable 130-unit multifamily building in D.C.’s Ward 8; Phase IV of THEARC at 1901 Mississippi Avenue SE, which will be the new home for the Washington School for Girls; and two upcoming multifamily projects in the District at 1 Hawaii Avenue NE and 1 K Street SW.

“I like to focus on the future—I’m excited about the projects that WCS Construction has in our pipeline,” Skinner said.

